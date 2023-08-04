Fatal accident kills four people in Tambuttegama

Posted by Editor on August 4, 2023 - 7:55 am

Four people were killed and another four injured following an accident in the Eriyagama area in Tambuttegama this morning (August 04), Police said.

According to Police, a van travelling from Kurunegala to Anuradhapura had crashed onto a truck that was about to park on the side of the road while it was driving in the same direction.

Eight people in the van were admitted to the Tambuttegama hospital with injuries, and later four of them died.

Among deceased victims, two women aged 36, 43 and two men aged 26, 46.

Another 55-year-old person, two boys aged 11 and 6, and an eight-year-old girl were among the injured.

Police investigations revealed that the high-speed and reckless driving of the van caused the accident.

The driver of the truck was arrested by the Tambuttegama police in connection with the accident.