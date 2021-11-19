No shortage of fuel, no power cuts – Minister

Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila told the media yesterday (18) that Sri Lanka continues to supply fuel at a time when even the world’s most powerful countries are facing an energy crisis.

Gammanpila assured that stopping the import of crude oil would not lead to a power cut and there was no need to create unnecessary fear in this regard.

He said that due to the heavy rains, the CEB is not purchasing fuel for power generation at present and 13500 tonnes of crude oil made from crude oil imported at a limited cost of US dollars has been stored in tanks without being used.

The Minister said that there was no need for unnecessary fear because of this.

(Source: Daily News – By Krishanthi Vitarana)