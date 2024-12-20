No talks on granting Sri Lankan land that threatens India or regional security

Posted by Editor on December 20, 2024 - 2:03 pm

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister, Vijitha Herath emphasized that no discussions have taken place regarding granting any part of the country’s territory in a manner that threatens India’s or regional security.

He made this statement today (December 20) during a special media briefing detailing the outcomes of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s official visit to India.

Key Highlights from the Visit: