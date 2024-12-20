No talks on granting Sri Lankan land that threatens India or regional security
Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister, Vijitha Herath emphasized that no discussions have taken place regarding granting any part of the country’s territory in a manner that threatens India’s or regional security.
He made this statement today (December 20) during a special media briefing detailing the outcomes of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s official visit to India.
Key Highlights from the Visit:
- India-Sri Lanka Fisheries Issue:
- Discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake focused on finding a permanent solution to the longstanding fisheries issue.
- Railway Modernization Assistance:
- India has agreed to consider the loan assistance for the modernization of the Mahawa-Omanthai railway line as a grant.
- Housing and Infrastructure Projects:
- The Indian government reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening housing projects in Sri Lanka under Indian assistance.
- An agreement was reached to construct the Kankesanthurai (KKS) boatyard under an Indian grant.
- National Policy on Maritime Boundaries:
- The government announced the decision to formulate a national policy regarding all vessels, including research vessels, entering Sri Lanka’s maritime boundaries.
- A committee will be appointed promptly to develop this policy.
- Other Developments:
- During the briefing, a detailed explanation was provided regarding the agreements and understandings signed during the visit.
- The Indian and Sri Lankan governments agreed on further collaboration to address mutual concerns, such as the regulation of research vessels and strengthening regional maritime security.
