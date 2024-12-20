‘Kudu Salindu’ granted bail by Panadura Magistrate’s Court

Posted by Editor on December 20, 2024 - 3:00 pm

Salindu Malshitha Gunaratne, alias ‘Kudu Salindu,’ a notorious drug kingpin and underworld figure, was granted bail by the Panadura Magistrate’s Court today (December 20).

The order was issued by Panadura Chief Magistrate Saman Kumara when a case filed against him was taken up before the court.

Gunaratne, who had been remanded in connection with two cases involving murder and terrorism charges, was granted bail on three sureties of Rs. 1 million each, along with additional strict bail conditions.

Gunaratne and his infamous accomplice, Nadun Chinthaka Wickremeratne, known as ‘Harak Kata,’ were arrested in Madagascar on March 1, 2023, during a joint operation conducted by INTERPOL, Malagasy law enforcement, and Customs officials.

Following their arrest, Malagasy defence officials informed the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry, and the duo, along with six other suspects, were extradited to Sri Lanka on March 15, 2023.

‘Kudu Salindu’ was in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) until being produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court. His case is scheduled to be heard again on February 10, 2025.