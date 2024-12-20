Prime Minister calls for comprehensive educational transformation in Sri Lanka

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has emphasized the need for a comprehensive transformation in the country’s education system, extending beyond traditional reforms.

Speaking during a meeting with senior officials from education-related institutions, she highlighted the importance of closing the gap between schools and regulating private degree institutions through a systematic approach.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during discussions with officials from the Asian Teacher Development Center, the National Education Commission and the Non-Governmental Higher Education Sector.

She urged those present to view addressing these challenges as a national responsibility rather than merely part of their professional duties.

Dr. Amarasuriya underscored the need for a new educational revolution that goes beyond the foundational Kannangara education reforms, stating that the government is fully committed to achieving this goal.

She also called for the establishment of a national education management system to prepare future generations for a technologically advanced world.

Highlighting the importance of protecting students, the Prime Minister stressed the urgency of implementing legal frameworks to guard against fraudulent degree institutions and ensuring the quality of non-state higher education institutions.

Key participants at the meeting included Nalaka Kaluwewa, Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education; Kamal Pathmasiri, Director General of the Meepe South Asian Teacher Development Center; Chandima Janaki, Additional Secretary of the Non-Governmental Higher Education Division; and Padmini Ranaweera, Chairperson of the National Education Commission, along with other senior officials.