Supreme Court confirms death sentence for ex-DIG Vass Gunawardena and four others

Posted by Editor on December 20, 2024 - 11:42 am

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has confirmed the death sentence for former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vass Gunawardena and four others for the abduction and murder of businessman Mohamed Siyam on May 22, 2013.

The decision was announced today (December 20) at the Colombo High Court. Former DIG Vass Gunawardena, his son Ravindu Gunawardena, and the other defendants were brought to court by prison officials.

Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendige informed the defendants that their appeals had been rejected, and the death sentence handed down by a three-member High Court bench was upheld.

The defendants’ lawyer questioned the absence of a specific implementation date for the death sentence, noting its importance if the defendants sought a presidential pardon. Judge Patabendige explained that setting the date for carrying out the sentence is under the Supreme Court’s authority and not within his power to decide.