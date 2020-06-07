‘Nobody can remove me as Colombo’s Mayor’ says Rosy Senanayake

Dismissing speculation that she is to be given the marching orders as Colombo’s Mayor, Mrs. Rosy Senanayake stood her ground last week saying “nobody can remove me”.

“It is a diabolical lie”, the former Mrs. World turned politician, insisted.

“I am an elected representative of the people. Nobody can remove me as and when they want”, she stressed.

She said that under the law, she will cease to hold the Mayoralty only if she opts to resign or in case the budget of the Colombo Municipality is defeated twice.

Asked about the possibility of a no-confidence motion against her being adopted, Mrs. Senanayake replied, “that won’t happen as the whole Council, including the opposition, is supporting me”.

“Members of the Council have pledged their support to me as they are appreciative of the work I am doing as the Colombo Mayor”, she noted.

Speculation was rife that Mrs. Senanayake may be removed as Colombo’s Mayor as she pledged allegiance to Sajith Premadasa, the leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya, an offshoot of the UNP.

“In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have helped underprivileged families and place of religious worship by distributing dry rations”, the Mayor continued.

The number of beneficiaries under the CMC’s Charity Fund has also been increased from 13,000 to 14,500 in a bid to grant relief to more needy people, she said.

“In acknowledgment of the work I am doing, all the members of Council have pledged their support to me”, she added.

(Source: The Island – By Suresh Perera)