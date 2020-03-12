Accepting nominations for the General Election 2020 will commence starting from today (12), says the Election Commission.

The National Election Commission said nominations will be accepted at respective District Secretariats.

Accordingly, the process will continue until 12.00 pm on the next Thursday (March 14).

In the meantime, independent groups who are contesting the election are allowed to make their deposits until 12.00 pm on March 18.

Recognised political parties are not required to place deposits to contest Parliamentary Elections.

According to the Election Commission, an individual must place a deposit of Rs.2,000 to contest at the General Election as an independent candidate.

Meanwhile Police say a special security measures will be effective during time frame to accept nominations at relevant District Secretariats and in their vicinity.

Accordingly the law will be implemented in and around said sites, over public behaviour, traffic flow, and any persons found in violation of election law.

The special security measures are being implemented on the directives of the Acting Inspector General of Police.