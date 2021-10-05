Not responding to Pandora Papers: JVP slams Government

The JVP yesterday (4) slammed the Government for not responding to Pandora Papers, the most expensive leak of tax haven files in history, that revealed the secret offshore holdings of more than 300 politicians and public officials from more than 90 countries and territories.

Speaking at a Media briefing, JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake stressed that it is not surprising that Sri Lankan business persons and politicians’ names are mentioned whenever a revelation about black money is leaked.

“Now, a relative of the President and the PM is accused of controlling a shell company they used to buy luxury apartments in London and Sydney, and to make investments. But the Government is maintaining silence about the matter.

Just after the Pandora Papers revelations, Pakistani PM Imran Khan stated that his Government will thoroughly investigate the persons whose names are on the leaked papers. It is a responsibility of the President, the PM and the Finance Minister to make a statement regarding the matter,” Dissanayake said.

According to the Pandora Papers that made global headlines since 3 October, former Deputy Minister Nirupama Rajapaksa, a relative of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Premier Mahinda Rajapaksa, and her husband Thiru Nadesan together controlled a shell company they used to buy luxury apartments in London and Sydney, and to make investments.

“Nadesan set up other shell companies and trusts in secrecy jurisdictions, and he used them to obtain lucrative consulting contracts from foreign companies doing business with the Sri Lankan Government and to buy artwork,” the leaked papers claimed. Speaking further, the JVP Leader alleged, “The deed of the controversial house in Malwana which is said to be owned by Basil Rajapaksa belongs to Thiru Nadesan.

After the Presidential Election in 2015, UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe went to then President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s house with Thiru Nadesan for a transition of power. Nirupama Rajapaksa is not a stranger to the corrupt ring of thieves who are in power now. We have suspicions that those thieves are also a part of the Pandora Papers revelations.”

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Methmalie Dissanayake)