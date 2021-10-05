Sri Lanka President issues message to mark World Teachers’ Day

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued a message to mark World Teachers’ Day.

President’s Message:

Today is World Teachers’ Day. A teacher is the one who guides a child towards a better future. After being under parental guidance, it is the teacher who disciplines the child and transforms him into a virtuous, disciplined and knowledgeable child and places him in the society.

I wish all of you who are engaged in such a remarkable and honorable profession a Happy Teacher’s Day today and I hope you will nurture many more children with knowledge, wisdom and discipline in the future.