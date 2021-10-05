Oct 05 2021 October 5, 2021 October 5, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka President issues message to mark World Teachers’ Day

Posted in

Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued a message to mark World Teachers’ Day.

President’s Message:

Today is World Teachers’ Day. A teacher is the one who guides a child towards a better future. After being under parental guidance, it is the teacher who disciplines the child and transforms him into a virtuous, disciplined and knowledgeable child and places him in the society.

I wish all of you who are engaged in such a remarkable and honorable profession a Happy Teacher’s Day today and I hope you will nurture many more children with knowledge, wisdom and discipline in the future.

Share on FB