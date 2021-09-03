Notorious drug trafficker “Sunshine Sudda” shot dead Notorious drug trafficker Amila Prasanna Hettihewa alias “Sunshine Sudda” was shot dead at Warakapitiya, Weligama in Matara, police said.

Sunshine Sudda is a known close associate of the slain underworld leader ‘Makandure Madush’ and was among the suspects arrested with Madush at a lavish party in Dubai in 2019.

The 29-year-old was once again in the news last year when he was injured in a shooting incident at the Mirissa Harbor Road on May 30, 2020.