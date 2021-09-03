Notorious drug trafficker “Sunshine Sudda” shot dead
Posted in Local News
Notorious drug trafficker “Sunshine Sudda” shot dead Notorious drug trafficker Amila Prasanna Hettihewa alias “Sunshine Sudda” was shot dead at Warakapitiya, Weligama in Matara, police said.
Sunshine Sudda is a known close associate of the slain underworld leader ‘Makandure Madush’ and was among the suspects arrested with Madush at a lavish party in Dubai in 2019.
The 29-year-old was once again in the news last year when he was injured in a shooting incident at the Mirissa Harbor Road on May 30, 2020.
