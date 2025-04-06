NPP MP Kosala Nuwan Jayaweera passes away
Posted by Editor on April 6, 2025 - 6:29 pm
The National List Member of Parliament of the National People’s Power (NPP), Kosala Nuwan Jayaweera, has passed away.
It is reported that he died due to a sudden heart attack at the Karawanella Base Hospital.
At the time of his passing, MP Kosala Nuwan was 38 years old.
