NPP MP Kosala Nuwan Jayaweera passes away

Posted by Editor on April 6, 2025 - 6:29 pm

The National List Member of Parliament of the National People’s Power (NPP), Kosala Nuwan Jayaweera, has passed away.

It is reported that he died due to a sudden heart attack at the Karawanella Base Hospital.

At the time of his passing, MP Kosala Nuwan was 38 years old.