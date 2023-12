Nuwan Thushara joins Mumbai Indians for INR 4.80 crore

Sri Lankan cricketer Nuwan Thushara has been bought by Mumbai Indians for 4.8 crore Indian rupees.

It is the highest amount of money received by a Sri Lankan player in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.