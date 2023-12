Dilshan Madushanka joins Mumbai Indians for INR 4.60 crore

Mumbai Indians bring Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka to Wankhede Stadium for Rs. 4.6 Crore (Indian rupees).

Mumbai Indians paid Rs. 4.6 crore for Sri Lanka speedster Dilshan Madushanka in IPL 2024 Auction.

Mumbai Indians went bullish over Sri Lanka pacer as they bought him for Rs 4.6 crore. They had a bidding war with Lucknow SuperGiants for Dilshan Madushanka.

Dilshan Madushanka: This Sri Lankan pacer impressed in WC 2023, having taken 21 wickets in nine matches, including a five-wicket haul. He has 12 wickets in 11 T20Is.