One killed, 37 injured in bus accident in Peradeniya

Posted by Editor on March 17, 2024 - 10:59 am

One person was killed while another 37 persons were injured in an accident that occurred last evening (March 16) in Yahalatenna, Peradeniya.

The accident involved the bus they were traveling in from Nelligala to Pundaluoya.

The bus was transporting a group of devotees returning from a visit to the Nelligala International Buddhist Center.

Reportedly, the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle, causing it to slide down a 15-meter slope and crash into a tree.

The injured persons, including the driver of the bus, were admitted to Peradeniya Hospital, where a 79-year-old passenger died.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Halpola, Pundaluoya, while two of the injured passengers who are in critical condition have been transferred to Kandy General Hospital.

Peradeniya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.