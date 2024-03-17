Dilshan Madushanka to miss remainder of Bangladesh tour due to hamstring injury
Posted by Editor on March 17, 2024 - 10:42 am
Sri Lankan fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka will no longer participate in the ongoing Bangladesh tour due to a left hamstring injury sustained during the 2nd One Day International (ODI) on Friday (March 15).
Dilshan Madushanka had to leave the field while bowling in the second ODI, prompting concerns about his condition.
Following the incident, an MRI scan was conducted on Madushanka, confirming the left hamstring injury, Sri Lanka Cricket said.
Consequently, he will return to begin rehabilitation work to recover from the injury.
