21 Indian fishermen arrested, 2 fishing trawlers seized for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

Posted by Editor on March 17, 2024 - 10:19 am

The Sri Lanka Navy reported conducting a special operation last night (March 16) to repel Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lankan waters, resulting in the seizure of two Indian trawlers and the apprehension of 21 Indian fishermen found poaching near the Delft Island.

The Northern Naval Command dispatched Fast Attack Craft after identifying a group of Indian poaching trawlers engaged in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters off the Delft Island.

As a result of the operation, two Indian poaching trawlers were seized, and 21 Indian fishermen who were found in Sri Lankan waters were apprehended.

The seized trawlers, along with the 21 Indian fishermen, were brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for further legal proceedings, as stated by the navy.

This recent apprehension brings the total number of Indian poaching trawlers seized by the Navy in 2024 to 18, along with 146 Indian fishermen, all of whom have been subsequently handed over to authorities for legal actions.