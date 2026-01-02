One killed, two injured in Kaduwela shooting incident

Posted by Editor on January 2, 2026 - 7:05 am

A 20-year-old man was shot dead and two others were injured in a shooting carried out by suspects who arrived on a motorcycle and a three-wheeler at a rented house along Menikagara Road, Koratota, Nawagamuwa, in the Kaduwela area last night (January 01), Sri Lanka Police said.

According to Police, the shooting took place between 9:30 PM and 10:00 PM, targeting three individuals who were inside the house at the time. Preliminary investigations by the Nawagamuwa Police revealed that the suspects opened fire and fled the scene immediately after the incident.

One victim, who was shot near the bathroom of the house, died at the scene. The deceased was identified as a 20-year-old resident of Borella.

The two injured victims, residents of Wadiyagoda in Ambalantota and Dematagoda, were first admitted to the Oruwala Regional Hospital in Athurugiriya. They were later transferred to the Homagama Base Hospital for further treatment. Police stated that one of the injured persons sustained four gunshot wounds, while the other suffered one gunshot wound.

Police also said that 15 bullet casings of 9mm ammunition were recovered from the scene.

Further investigations revealed that the three individuals had moved into the rented house about one and a half months ago and were attending a New Year’s party at the time of the shooting.

The motive for the attack has not yet been determined, however Police suspect it may be linked to a dispute between two underworld groups.

The Nawagamuwa Police, together with the Nugegoda Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau, are continuing investigations into the incident.