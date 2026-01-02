Central Expressway Kadawatha to Mirigama section nears 40 percent completion

The construction of the Kadawatha to Mirigama section of the Central Expressway has been completed by nearly 40 percent, Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake said.

During the construction process, the Minister instructed officials to pay close attention to previously identified traffic congestion issues along the Colombo to Kandy road, as well as at expressway entry and exit points, and to take steps to minimize inconvenience to motorists.

He made these remarks while inspecting the ongoing development work on the Kadawatha to Mirigama section, which is the first phase of the Central Expressway project.

Although agreements for the project were signed in 2015, construction commenced only in 2020. However, officials stated that work later came to a complete halt due to the severe economic crisis caused by unsuccessful economic policies.

Following the appointment of the new government, discussions between the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development and the Chinese government were resumed, resulting in the approval of a loan to complete the remaining work.

Construction activities were subsequently recommenced on September 17, 2025.