Sri Lanka Tri-Forces donate LKR 372.7 Million to ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund

Posted by Editor on January 2, 2026 - 12:06 pm

Members of all ranks of the Sri Lanka Army, Sri Lanka Navy, and Sri Lanka Air Force have collectively donated one day’s basic salary to the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund, which was established to restore livelihoods and rebuild the country following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

Accordingly, the total contribution made by the Tri-Forces amounts to LKR 372,776,918.28.

The cheques representing the financial contributions were handed over on December 31, 2025, at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo to the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

The donations comprised LKR 250 million from the Commander of the Army, Major General Lasantha Rodrigo, LKR 73,963,879.71 from the Commander of the Navy, Rear Admiral Kanchana Banagoda, and LKR 48,813,038.97 from the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Vasu Bandu Edirisinghe.

Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retired), was also present on the occasion.