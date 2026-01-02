CEB seeks 11.57% electricity tariff hike for early 2026

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has asked the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) to approve an 11.57 percent increase in electricity tariffs for the first three months of 2026.

The PUCSL said it will decide on the proposed increase only after following due procedures and holding discussions on the request.

According to PUCSL documents, the proposed tariff revision will apply to electricity use from January to March 2026. The changes cover both energy charges and fixed monthly charges.

The increase will affect all customer categories, including domestic, religious, industrial, commercial, and other consumers.

Under the proposal, domestic electricity users will see higher unit rates as well as higher fixed monthly charges across all consumption levels.

A final decision on the tariff increase will be announced by the PUCSL after completing its review process.