Sri Lanka Police destroy 170kg narcotics stock after court order

Posted by Editor on January 2, 2026 - 3:14 pm

Sri Lanka Police transported a court ordered stock of narcotics weighing approximately 170 kilograms to the Wanathawilluwa incinerator facility this morning (January 02) for destruction, following the completion of all related legal proceedings.

Police said the narcotics were taken from the custody of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court at around 6.00 a.m. and transported under special police security, including personnel from the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The consignment was first taken into police custody on September 7, 2021, based on information uncovered by the Batticaloa Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Navy. It was later handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further investigations.

Further examinations revealed that the net weight of the stock consisted of 106 kilograms and 248 grams of heroin and 90.5 grams of opium.

Police stated that the process of taking custody of the narcotics this morning was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General Ashoka Dharmasena, who is in charge of the Police Narcotics Range.

Officials from the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board, the Government Analyst’s Department, and court staff officers were also present during the procedure.