Opposition MPS urge Speaker to safeguard their privileges

Fifteen MPS have in writing requested Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene to safeguard the privileges of MPS and their right of expression.

The 15 MPS who had signed the letter are Rajitha Senaratne, M.H.A. Haleem, Vadivel Suresh, Nalin Bandara Jayamaha, Kings Nelson, Manusha Nanayakkara, Sujith Sanjaya Perera,S.M. Marikkar, Eran Wickramaratne, Tissa Attanayake, Rishad Bathiudeen and Velu Kumar.

In their letter they said the following;

You are aware that MPS are legally guaranteed their freedom of expression. This is because they are bound to speak on behalf of their electors in Parliament. But in contrast, we have seen President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has responded to MP Harin Fernando outside the House.he had even gone to the extent of reprimanding the MP. The President has the right to come to Parliament and respond to the MP.WE believe that President’s action is an attempt to challenge a privilege enjoyed by an Mp. therefore, we request you to safeguard the freedom of expression enjoyed by MPS and to safeguard their privileges as the leader of all parliamentarians.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)



