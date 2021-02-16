Opposition trying to use me as a scapegoat – Wimal

Minister of Industries, Wimal Weerawansa, said the Opposition should not look to score brownie points at his expense, considering the politically pitiful state they find themselves in.

He said he will also not give a boost to such politically immature people in the Opposition, as they continue to grope in the dark in the face of the two-thirds majority commanded by the present regime.

The Minister stated his only modus operandi had been to sustain the forward march of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led Government and asserted that he will not stand for its derailment under any circumstance.

He insisted he would always eschew bankrupt politics as is presently practised by the SJB-led Opposition.

Weerawansa said this in response to allegations that he was planning to launch a new political alliance with the Opposition, to oppose the Government.

He also said it was rather ludicrous to even think for a moment that he would join ranks with an Opposition as feeble and helpless as the SJB.

The Minister maintained that he will only stand for the rights and wishes of the 6.9 million people who had voted for the SLPP Government at the last election and averred that those who do not fall into that category do not warrant his attention.

Weerawansa added that despite facing criticism throughout his political career, he had not shirked his duty by the people and the Nation, and observed there will not be any change of that stance by him even in the future.

(Source: Ceylon Today)