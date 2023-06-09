Over 20 injured in bus lorry collision at Hanwella

At least 20 passengers were injured and hospitalised following a collision between a bus and a lorry at Hanwella, Embulgama on the Colombo-Avissawella road early this morning (June 09).

Police said the accident occurred on the Colombo Avissawella main road and 20 passengers, bus driver and the lorry driver who were injured had been admitted to the Homagama and Navagamuwa hospitals.

Hanwella Police are conducting further investigations.