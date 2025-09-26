Over 500 T-56 bullets and magazines recovered near Peliyagoda fish market
September 26, 2025
Sri Lanka Police have discovered more than 500 T-56 ammunition rounds near the Peliyagoda fish market, believed to have been hidden by underworld gang member “Kehelbaddara Padme”.
During the operation, officers also recovered four T-56 magazines and a micro pistol. The recovery was made following questioning carried out by the Western Province (North) Crimes Division.
Organized criminal Mandinu Padmasiri, known as “Kehelbaddara Padme”, was recently arrested in Indonesia along with several other underworld gang members. They were brought back to Sri Lanka and are currently being interrogated.
