Over 60 inmates escape after clash at Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre
Posted by Editor on January 12, 2024 - 8:50 pm
More than 60 inmates of the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre have reportedly escaped.
The Commissioner General of Rehabilitation confirmed that over 60 inmates had escaped following a clash between two groups of inmates detained at the camp.
At least 19 others sustained injuries following the clash.
Authorities are currently mobilizing to find and arrest the escaped inmates while investigating the circumstances surrounding the clash.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka Air Force helicopter in UN Mission crash-lands in Central African Republic January 13, 2024
- IMF applauds Sri Lanka’s significant progress in economic reforms January 13, 2024
- Sri Lanka expects to attract two million tourists in 2024 January 13, 2024
- Over 60 inmates escape after clash at Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre January 12, 2024
- Japan’s Finance Minister Suzuki Shunichi commends Sri Lanka’s economic advancements January 12, 2024