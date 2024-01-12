Over 60 inmates escape after clash at Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre

More than 60 inmates of the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre have reportedly escaped.

The Commissioner General of Rehabilitation confirmed that over 60 inmates had escaped following a clash between two groups of inmates detained at the camp.

At least 19 others sustained injuries following the clash.

Authorities are currently mobilizing to find and arrest the escaped inmates while investigating the circumstances surrounding the clash.