Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment Palitha Thewarapperuma and fiver others were remanded by the Mathugama Magistrate’s Court till September 16 on charges of forcibly burying a body at an unauthorised land, police said.

The group including the Deputy Minister is accused of disregarding Police orders and proceeding with the burial in a private land in Thebuwana.

Police said the deputy minister and other suspects were surrendered to the court today.

Subsequently the Matugama Magistrate NHH Halpendeniya ordered the suspects to be remanded until the 16th of September.