Pandora Papers: My wife and I are totally innocent – Thirukumar Nadesan

Businessman Thirukumar Nadesan, the husband of Former Sri Lankan Minister Nirupama Rajapaksa, whose name transpired in Pandora Papers, in a letter to the President said that he and his wife are totally innocent and are guilty of no wrongdoing.

‘My name and that of my wife have been referred to as having various accounts/assets, off-shore. These references are in what is referred to as the Pandora Papers,” said Nadesan in the letter.

“It is commonly believed that all persons whose names have been so divulged area in some way guilty of wrongdoing,” he added.

Nadesan has requested the President to appoint an independent investigator (preferably a retired appellate Judge) to investigate this matter without delay so that his name and that of his wife would be cleared.