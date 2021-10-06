Cabinet approval to establish CPC subsidiary for LP gas

Cabinet approval has been granted to set up a company affiliated to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation for the production of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas.

The proposal was tabled in the Cabinet meeting by the Energy Minister.

According to Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Ramesh Pathirana, Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery produces nearly 70 to 90 metric tons of liquefied gas daily, covering 5% of the country’s demand and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation already sells LP Gas to existing distributors

At present, a feasibility study is underway to implement an LP gas production plant with a capacity of 10,000 barrels and to improve the existing refinery.

Accordingly, the authorities identified the importance of the CPC venturing into LP gas business and establishing a subsidiary for this purpose.