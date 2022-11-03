Parliament slow in implementing proposals to bring about far-reaching systematic changes – President

President Ranil Wickremesinghe pointed out that although the formation of the National Assembly has been concluded to bring far-reaching systematic changes, satisfactory progress has not been made with regard to other proposals.

The President has indicated this in a letter to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today (November 03).

The establishment of a National Assembly and the appointment of three committees related to public finance and banking were proposed under far-reaching systematic changes.

In addition, it was also proposed to appoint the Banking and Financial Services Committee, the Economic Stabilization Committee and the Committee on Ways and Means related to banking affairs, as well as to delegate five youth representatives for the Sectoral committees and to establish the Parliamentary Budget Office.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has expressed that although 17 Parliamentary Sectoral committees should be established as indicated by these proposals; the chairpersons have not been designated for them and the criteria for selecting the youth representatives to be appointed for this purpose has yet to be prepared.

The President has further stated in the letter that these proposals can be implemented when next year’s budget is implemented and consequently the systemic change expected by the government will be achieved immediately.

The drafted Bill for the Parliamentary Budget Office has also been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers and the President has informed Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena that he intends to present it to the Parliament after consultation with the party leaders and certification by the Attorney General.

(President’s Media)