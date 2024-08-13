Passenger ferry service between Sri Lanka and India to resume on August 16

The passenger ferry service between Sri Lanka and India is scheduled to resume next Friday (August 16).

This service will operate from Nagapattinam in India to Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka.

A private company has planned to manage the ferry operations, and an online seat reservation system has been made available.

The company announced that tickets for the ferry service could be booked starting yesterday (August 12).

Initially, the ferry service was set to begin on May 13 but was postponed due to various reasons.