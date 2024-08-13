ADB delegation meets NPP leader, discusses future aid for Sri Lanka

A delegation including the Sri Lanka representative of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Takafumi Kadono, met with the leader of the National People’s Power (NPP), Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The meeting reportedly took place yesterday afternoon (August 12) at the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) head office in Pelawatta.

A review of the development activities carried out in Sri Lanka by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) was conducted during the meeting.

It is also reported that ADB representatives informed the NPP of ADB’s willingness to provide future aid to Sri Lanka.