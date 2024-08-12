Aug 12 2024 August 12, 2024 August 13, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Three, including baby, die in Colombo-Kandy road crash

Posted by Editor on August 12, 2024 - 5:05 pm
Deadly crash - accident

(Photo Credit: Onlanka.com)

A three-wheeler crashed into a parked lorry on the Colombo-Kandy main road in Weweldeniya, killing a four-month-old baby and two others, while three more people were injured.

Six people, including two boys, were in the three-wheeler and were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 60-year-old man, a 64-year-old woman, and the baby died after being hospitalized.

The remaining three injured, including a woman and a five-year-old boy, were admitted to Warakapola Hospital, with two of them later transferred to Colombo National Hospital for further treatment.

The Danowita Police are investigating the incident.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY