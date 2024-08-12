Three, including baby, die in Colombo-Kandy road crash

August 12, 2024

A three-wheeler crashed into a parked lorry on the Colombo-Kandy main road in Weweldeniya, killing a four-month-old baby and two others, while three more people were injured.

Six people, including two boys, were in the three-wheeler and were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 60-year-old man, a 64-year-old woman, and the baby died after being hospitalized.

The remaining three injured, including a woman and a five-year-old boy, were admitted to Warakapola Hospital, with two of them later transferred to Colombo National Hospital for further treatment.

The Danowita Police are investigating the incident.