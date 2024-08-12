Sri Lankan pensioners to receive Rs. 6,000 extra in October payments

Sri Lanka’s pensioners will receive an additional Rs. 6,000 with their October pensions.

This includes Rs. 3,000 as an interim allowance for October and Rs. 3,000 in back payments for September.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe proposed this payment, which was approved by the Cabinet. Finance State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya confirmed that the total Rs. 6,000 includes the Rs. 3,000 arrears from September.

The Ministry of Public Administration will issue a circular to implement this payment.

This move follows concerns raised by the Election Commission of Sri Lanka about the timing of the circular due to the upcoming presidential election.

As a result, the allowance for September will be added to the October payment instead.