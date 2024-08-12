Wages Board approves Rs. 1,700 for estate workers
Posted by Editor on August 12, 2024 - 3:00 pm
The Wages Board today (August 12) agreed to increase the daily wages for estate workers by Rs. 1,700.
The decision was made following a meeting between the Labour Department and the Wages Board.
Accordingly, it was agreed to provide a daily basic salary of Rs. 1,350 and an attendance promotion special allowance of Rs. 350, totaling Rs. 1,700 for estate workers.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- ADB delegation meets NPP leader, discusses future aid for Sri Lanka August 13, 2024
- Three, including baby, die in Colombo-Kandy road crash August 12, 2024
- Sri Lankan pensioners to receive Rs. 6,000 extra in October payments August 12, 2024
- Wages Board approves Rs. 1,700 for estate workers August 12, 2024
- Anura Kumara Dissanayake signs nomination papers for Presidential Election August 12, 2024