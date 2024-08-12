Wages Board approves Rs. 1,700 for estate workers

Posted by Editor on August 12, 2024 - 3:00 pm

The Wages Board today (August 12) agreed to increase the daily wages for estate workers by Rs. 1,700.

The decision was made following a meeting between the Labour Department and the Wages Board.

Accordingly, it was agreed to provide a daily basic salary of Rs. 1,350 and an attendance promotion special allowance of Rs. 350, totaling Rs. 1,700 for estate workers.