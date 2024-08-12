Aug 12 2024 August 12, 2024 August 13, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Wages Board approves Rs. 1,700 for estate workers

Tea pickers in Sri Lanka

(Image by guciuksg from Pixabay)

The Wages Board today (August 12) agreed to increase the daily wages for estate workers by Rs. 1,700.

The decision was made following a meeting between the Labour Department and the Wages Board.

Accordingly, it was agreed to provide a daily basic salary of Rs. 1,350 and an attendance promotion special allowance of Rs. 350, totaling Rs. 1,700 for estate workers.

