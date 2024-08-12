Anura Kumara Dissanayake signs nomination papers for Presidential Election
August 12, 2024
National People’s Power (NPP) leader and Member of Parliament Anura Kumara Dissanayake has signed his nomination papers to contest the upcoming Presidential Election scheduled for September 21, 2024.
The signing took place this morning (August 12) at the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) head office in Pelawatte.
The ceremony was attended by several NPP national executive members, including NPP General Secretary Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe and JVP General Secretary Tilvin Silva.
