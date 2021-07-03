Patali Champika Ranawaka says he is now ready to give leadership

SJB MP Patali Champika Ranawaka yesterday said the ‘43rd brigade’, the movement led by him, is ready to give leadership to a common political platform against the ruling party.

Mr. Ranawaka told a press conference that he had already explained about the 43rd Brigade to Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa on the role played by it.

“Mr. Premadasa is not involved in the 43rd Brigade. But we have already informed him about the role played by the 43rd Brigade,” he said in response to a question raised by journalists. “I don’t believe in individual playing. Therefore I would like to say that the 43rd Brigade is ready to give the leadership to a common political platform against the present government. The 43rd Brigade is involved in building a new breed of leaders who would become an alternative to the present government,” he added.

Mr. Ranawaka said political movements such as Pivithuru Hela Urumaya led by Minister Udaya Gammanpila are invited to join a common platform against the present regime.“we will not invite individuals to join the common platform but would like to invite other political movements to join us,” he said in this regard.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)