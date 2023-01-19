Pavithra Wanniarachchi & Jeevan Thondaman appointed Cabinet Ministers

Parliamentarian Pavithra Wanniarachchi and Jeevan Thondaman have been sworn in as cabinet ministers.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Pavithra Wanniarachchi took oaths as the Minister of Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation.

General Secretary of Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) Jeevan Thondaman took oaths as the Minister of Water supply and Estate Infrastructure.

The ministerial portfolio of Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation was left vacant following the resignation of Minister Mahinda Amaraweera this morning (January 19).