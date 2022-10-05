Pay TV & Telecommunication service charges to be revised tonight (October 05)
The charges applicable on Telecommunication and Pay TV services in Sri Lanka have been revised again effective from today (October 05) with the introduction of the Social Security Contribution Levy (SSCL).
The companies announced that all prepaid and postpaid packages, including the Pay TV services, have been revised effective while adding the new tax rate, which is 2.5%.
The companies also announced that the new charges will be published on their respective official websites.