October 5, 2022

Kabir Hashim appointed COPA Chairman

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Kabir Hashim was unanimously appointed as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) this morning (October 05).

This was announced by the Communications Department of Parliament of Sri Lanka.

List of Members of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) are as follows:

  1. Mohan Priyadarshana De Siva
  2. Lasantha Alagiyawanna
  3. K. Kader Masthan
  4. Suren Raghavan
  5. Diana Gamage
  6. S.B. Dissanayake
  7. Tissa Attanayake
  8. Kabir Hashim
  9. Sarath Weerasekera
  10. Wimalaweera Dissanayake
  11. Niroshan Perera
  12. Sudarshini Fernandopulle
  13. J.C. Alawathuwala
  14. Ashok Abeysinghe
  15. Buddhika Pathirana
  16. Jayantha Samaraweera
  17. Hector Appuhamy
  18. Hesha Withanage
  19. Major Pradeep Undugoda
  20. Isuru Dodangoda
  21. Wasantha Yapabandara
  22. Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam
  23. M.W.D. Sahan Pradeep Withana
  24. D. Weerasingha
  25. Weerasumana Weerasinghe
  26. Charitha Herath
  27. Harini Amarasuriya
