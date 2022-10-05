Kabir Hashim appointed COPA Chairman

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Kabir Hashim was unanimously appointed as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) this morning (October 05).

This was announced by the Communications Department of Parliament of Sri Lanka.

List of Members of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) are as follows:



Mohan Priyadarshana De Siva Lasantha Alagiyawanna K. Kader Masthan Suren Raghavan Diana Gamage S.B. Dissanayake Tissa Attanayake Kabir Hashim Sarath Weerasekera Wimalaweera Dissanayake Niroshan Perera Sudarshini Fernandopulle J.C. Alawathuwala Ashok Abeysinghe Buddhika Pathirana Jayantha Samaraweera Hector Appuhamy Hesha Withanage Major Pradeep Undugoda Isuru Dodangoda Wasantha Yapabandara Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam M.W.D. Sahan Pradeep Withana D. Weerasingha Weerasumana Weerasinghe Charitha Herath Harini Amarasuriya