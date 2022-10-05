Litro reduces LP Gas prices
Posted in Local News
Litro Gas Lanka Limited will reduce the prices of domestic LP gas cylinders with effect from midnight today (October 05).
Accordingly, the price of a 12.5kg cylinder will be reduced by Rs.271, a 5kg cylinder by Rs.107 and a 2.3kg cylinder by Rs.48.
The decision has been reached after taking into account the price drop in the world market.
Revised prices are as follows:
12.5kg cylinder – Rs.4,280.00 (Previous price: Rs.4,551.00)
5kg cylinder – Rs.1,720.00 (Previous price: Rs.1,827.00)
2.3kg cylinder – Rs.800.00 (Previous price: Rs.848.00)