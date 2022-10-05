Litro reduces LP Gas prices

Litro Gas Lanka Limited will reduce the prices of domestic LP gas cylinders with effect from midnight today (October 05).

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5kg cylinder will be reduced by Rs.271, a 5kg cylinder by Rs.107 and a 2.3kg cylinder by Rs.48.

The decision has been reached after taking into account the price drop in the world market.

Revised prices are as follows:

12.5kg cylinder – Rs.4,280.00 (Previous price: Rs.4,551.00)

5kg cylinder – Rs.1,720.00 (Previous price: Rs.1,827.00)

2.3kg cylinder – Rs.800.00 (Previous price: Rs.848.00)