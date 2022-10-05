Sri Lanka’s Canteen owners announce another price increase

Sri Lanka’s Canteen owners have decided to increase the price of a packet of Rice and Kottu by Rs.10.

The All Island Canteen Owners’ Association (AICOA) said prices will be revised due to the introduction of the Social Security Contribution Tax and following the increase in prices of ingredients.

Speaking to the media, AICOA chief Asela Sampath said that without a price increase they cannot continue to function.

However, Asela Sampath noted the prices of tea and hoppers will not be revised.