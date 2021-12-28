PB Jayasundera resigns, Gamini Senarath to be Secretary to President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has accepted the letter of resignation tendered by Dr. P. B. Jayasudera, who is the current Secretary to the President.

His resignation will be effective from 31st December 2021, according to sources.

Gamini Sedera Senarath, Secretary to the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is expected to take over as the Secretary to the President, according to government sources.

Current Secretary to the Irrigation Ministry Anura Dissanayake is tipped to be the next Secretary to the Prime Minister.