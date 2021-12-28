Sajith happy that his party won over China’s confidence

The Chinese government donated Rs.19.6 million to Samagi Jana Balawegaya’s (SJB) medical equipment donation programme ‘Husmak’ recently.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa who accepted the donation from Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong said these funds will be used to purchase dialysis machines for kidney patients.

“This is special, as it is the first time that a foreign mission has donated funds to an opposition party. This means that we have managed to win China’s confidence,” Mr. Premadasa said.

“We have donated medical equipment worth Rs. 101 million to 34 hospitals since the COVID19 pandemic hit the country,” he added.

