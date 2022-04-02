People barred from public places during curfew hours

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued an Extraordinary Gazette prohibiting anyone from being on any public road, railway, public park, public recreation ground or other public ground or seashore in such areas with effect from 6.00 pm on April 02 to 6.00 am of April 04.

In the Gazette, the President considers that it is necessary to maintain public order in the areas specified in the schedule attached below.

However, exceptions are made to those who have been granted written permission by the secretaries to the Defence Ministry or the Public Security Ministry, the Inspector-General of Police or any other authorised officers.