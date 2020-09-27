The JVP says the public did not grant the present government a two thirds majority at the Parliamentary Election to destroy the country.

Speaking during a media briefing at the party headquarters former Parliamentarian Sunil Handunnetti said all citizens must understand the destructive nature of the proposed 20th Amendment and protest against it.

The former MP said people must understand the motive behind abolishing the National Procurement Commission and the Audit Service Commission and allowing the Auditor General to be appointed through a circular instead of a suitable individual.

He stressed, the public did not cast their vote to appoint the Auditor General through a circular.

He alleged the government’s motive behind not allowing media at meetings of the Committee on Public Enterprises or COPE is also to commit and conceal theft.

Commenting on the appointment of a newly elected Member of Parliament as the Chairman of the COPE committee, Handunnetti said it will allow the government to work as it pleases.

While stating the government has the right to appoint a new MP as the COPE Chairman, the former MP questioned the government’s motive behind the appointment.

He claimed when a new MP who is not aware of powers and duties of the Auditor General and former COPE Chairmen, it grants the government the opportunity to operate as it pleases.

(Source: News Radio)