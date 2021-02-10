Permission will be given for burial of COVID-19 victims – Prime Minister

People who die of COVID-19 would be allowed to be buried, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said today.

The Prime Minister mentioned this in response to a question raised by Parliamentarian S.M. Marikkar during the parliamentary session today (February 10).

MP Marikkar said State Minister Sudarshani Fernandopulle, who responded to a question raised by MP Rohana Bandara, told Parliament yesterday that COVID19 is not transmitted through water.

Cremation of COVID-19 victims sparked heated debate locally and internationally, as concerns were raised stressing that it is against the dictates of Muslim community’s faith.

The topic was also brought to the attention of the Cabinet of Ministers on several occasions.

However, the Cabinet decided to refer the matter back to the experts’ committee to look into the possibility of burying Covid-19 victims in a remote, dry area.