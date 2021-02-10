Sri Lanka confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 375.

The following deaths have been reported:

73 year old female, a resident of Colombo 05. 51 year old female, a resident of Wattala. 67 year old male, a resident of Alutgama. 75 year old male, a resident of Gampaha. 61 year old male, a resident of Wellampitiya.

