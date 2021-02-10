Sri Lanka confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 375.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 73 year old female, a resident of Colombo 05.
- 51 year old female, a resident of Wattala.
- 67 year old male, a resident of Alutgama.
- 75 year old male, a resident of Gampaha.
- 61 year old male, a resident of Wellampitiya.
