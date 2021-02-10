Feb 10 2021 February 10, 2021 February 10, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 375.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 73 year old female, a resident of Colombo 05.
  2. 51 year old female, a resident of Wattala.
  3. 67 year old male, a resident of Alutgama.
  4. 75 year old male, a resident of Gampaha.
  5. 61 year old male, a resident of Wellampitiya.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka

